JWX 22 | CLB-4 Marines conduct amphibious resupply with Combat Rubber Raiding Craft

U.S. Marines with Motor Transportation Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct amphibious resupply operations aboard Combat Rubber Raiding Craft for Jungle Warfare Exercise 22, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 Location: OKINAWA, JP