U.S. Marines with Motor Transportation Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, recover an air-delivered package from a pre-planned water drop zone during amphibious resupply operations for Jungle Warfare Exercise 22, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 21:35 Photo ID: 7064888 VIRIN: 220215-M-MF519-2090 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 750.01 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JWX 22 | CLB-4 Marines conduct amphibious resupply with Combat Rubber Raiding Craft [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.