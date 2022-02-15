Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JWX 22 | CLB-4 Marines conduct amphibious resupply with Combat Rubber Raiding Craft [Image 8 of 21]

    JWX 22 | CLB-4 Marines conduct amphibious resupply with Combat Rubber Raiding Craft

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Motor Transportation Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct amphibious resupply operations aboard Combat Rubber Raiding Craft for Jungle Warfare Exercise 22, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 21:37
    Photo ID: 7064881
    VIRIN: 220215-M-MF519-1359
    Resolution: 3273x2182
    Size: 929.03 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JWX 22 | CLB-4 Marines conduct amphibious resupply with Combat Rubber Raiding Craft [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    CRRC
    Motor T
    CLB-4
    CLR-3
    JWX22

