U.S. Air Force Retired Col. Bruce Hunt’s 103rd Birthday

Leihano Senior Living Community residents attend a concert by U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Brass Quintet "Harbor Brass" in Kapolei, Hawaii Feb. 23, 2022. The band performed musical numbers for retired U.S. Air Force Col. Bruce Hunt and his friends and family in celebration of his 103rd birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

