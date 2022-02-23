U.S. Air Force Retired Col. Bruce Hunt’s 103rd Birthday

Service members assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam honored retired U.S. Air Force Col. Bruce Hunt during his 103rd birthday celebration at Leihano Senior Living Community in Kapolei, Hawaii Feb. 23, 2022. Hunt flew nearly 300 combat missions during World War II and the Vietnam War earning numerous accolades, including the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross and Bronze Star. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

