U.S. joins in French-hosted ground, air capabilities display in Djibouti

A U.S. KC-130J Super Hercules with the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron-352 (VMGR-352), lands during a French Forces in Djibouti ground and air display at Grand Bara, Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2022. As part of a visit by the Institute of Advanced Studies in National Defense, the dynamic presentation demonstrated French military operational capabilities, and included participation by Djiboutian and U.S. armed forces to illustrate regular cooperation between the nations. U.S. and French forces regularly exchange expertise, ideas and tactics to become a more integrated combined force with the ability to respond to crises or threats in East Africa. VMGR-352 supports the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa by providing aerial refueling, airdrop and rescue capabilities to the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

