    U.S. joins in French-hosted ground, air capabilities display in Djibouti [Image 8 of 11]

    U.S. joins in French-hosted ground, air capabilities display in Djibouti

    GRAND BARA, DJIBOUTI

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Dwane Young 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Soldiers with the French Forces in Djibouti repel from an SA 330 Puma transport helicopter during a ground and air display at Grand Bara, Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2022. As part of a visit by the Institute of Advanced Studies in National Defense, the dynamic presentation demonstrated the French Forces in Djibouti’s operational capabilities, and included participation by Djiboutian and U.S. armed forces to illustrate regular cooperation between the nations. U.S. and French forces regularly exchange expertise, ideas and tactics to become a more integrated combined force with the ability to respond to crises or threats in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 19:09
    Photo ID: 7064754
    VIRIN: 220115-F-NX702-1011
    Resolution: 4000x2700
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: GRAND BARA, DJ 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. joins in French-hosted ground, air capabilities display in Djibouti [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Africom
    Camp Lemonnier
    French Forces
    East Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    SA 330 Puma

