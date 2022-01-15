U.S. joins in French-hosted ground, air capabilities display in Djibouti

An SA 330 Puma transport helicopter with the French Forces in Djibouti makes an aerial pass during a ground and air display near Arta Range, Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2022. As part of a visit by the Institute of Advanced Studies in National Defense, the dynamic presentation demonstrated French military operational capabilities, and included participation by Djiboutian and U.S. armed forces to illustrate regular cooperation between the nations. U.S. and French forces regularly exchange expertise, ideas and tactics to become a more integrated combined force with the ability to respond to crises or threats in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

