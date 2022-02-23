Airmen and Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard donate blood during a blood drive with the American Red Cross, Feb. 23, 2022, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Idaho National Guard members regularly donate with the American Red Cross to help replenish the nation’s blood supply.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 18:21
|Photo ID:
|7064709
|VIRIN:
|220223-Z-FS166-1072
|Resolution:
|4014x2867
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho National Guard Members Donate Blood with the American Red Cross [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT