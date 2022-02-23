Idaho National Guard Members Donate Blood with the American Red Cross

Airmen and Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard donate blood during a blood drive with the American Red Cross, Feb. 23, 2022, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Idaho National Guard members regularly donate with the American Red Cross to help replenish the nation’s blood supply.

