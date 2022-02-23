Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho National Guard Members Donate Blood with the American Red Cross

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen and Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard donate blood during a blood drive with the American Red Cross, Feb. 23, 2022, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Idaho National Guard members regularly donate with the American Red Cross to help replenish the nation’s blood supply.

