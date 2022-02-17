U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emari Rivers, assigned to the 58th Special Operations Wing, has trauma moulage makeup applied prior to the start of the 377th Medical Group “Ready Eagle” exercise at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 17, 2022. Role players were brought in from Team Kirtland units to act as casualties, creating an atmosphere of high stress and urgency.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 13:35
|Photo ID:
|7064081
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-CB319-004
|Resolution:
|4333x2383
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, READY EAGLES: 377MDG exercise enhances capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT