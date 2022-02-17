Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    READY EAGLES: 377MDG exercise enhances capabilities [Image 1 of 7]

    READY EAGLES: 377MDG exercise enhances capabilities

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Wayne Gray  

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tamara Pitt, assigned to the 58th Special Operations Wing, has trauma moulage makeup applied prior to the start of the 377th Medical Group “Ready Eagle” exercise at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 17, 2022. Role players were brought in from Team Kirtland units to act as casualties, creating an atmosphere of high stress and urgency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 13:35
    Photo ID: 7064058
    VIRIN: 220217-F-CB319-002
    Resolution: 5723x3148
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, READY EAGLES: 377MDG exercise enhances capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    READY EAGLES: 377MDG exercise enhances capabilities
    READY EAGLES: 377MDG exercise enhances capabilities
    READY EAGLES: 377MDG exercise enhances capabilities
    READY EAGLES: 377MDG exercise enhances capabilities
    READY EAGLES: 377MDG exercise enhances capabilities
    READY EAGLES: 377MDG exercise enhances capabilities
    READY EAGLES: 377MDG exercise enhances capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Medical Exercise
    Air Force
    Kirltand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT