READY EAGLES: 377MDG exercise enhances capabilities

U.S. Air Force medics assigned to 377th Medical Group respond to a simulated mass casualty incident during the “Ready Eagle” exercise at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 17, 2022. Role players were brought in from Team Kirtland units to act as casualties, creating an atmosphere of high stress and urgency.

