220222-N-HD110-1009

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 22, 2022) -- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Slade Dubberly dons a firefighting helmet during a damage control training team drill aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Feb. 22, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 13:05 Photo ID: 7064027 VIRIN: 220222-N-HD110-1009 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.19 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milwaukee Conducts DCTT Drills [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.