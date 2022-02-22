USS Milwaukee Conducts DCTT Drills

220222-N-HD110-1025

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 22, 2022) -- Fire Controlman 1st Class Rohan Brown climbs up a ladderwell during a damage control training team drill aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Feb. 22, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

