Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment [Image 2 of 2]

    NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Jacquelynn Fisher 

    Naval Information Forces

    220222-N-N0798-1002

    The Department of the Defense Chief Information Officer (DoD CIO) award, citation and award coin for outstanding contributions to the DoD Information Technology (IT) environment awarded to the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (USFLTCYBERCOM) Office of the Navy Authorizing Official (NAO) team. (Official Navy photo / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 10:26
    Photo ID: 7063721
    VIRIN: 220222-N-N0798-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment [Image 2 of 2], by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment
    NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Fleet Cyber Command
    FCC/C10F
    OTB
    Operation Triton Bastion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT