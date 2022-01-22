220222-N-N0798-1002
The Department of the Defense Chief Information Officer (DoD CIO) award, citation and award coin for outstanding contributions to the DoD Information Technology (IT) environment awarded to the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (USFLTCYBERCOM) Office of the Navy Authorizing Official (NAO) team. (Official Navy photo / Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 10:26
|Photo ID:
|7063721
|VIRIN:
|220222-N-N0798-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment [Image 2 of 2], by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment
LEAVE A COMMENT