NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment

SUFFOLK, Va. – U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (USFLTCYBERCOM) Office of the Navy Authorizing Official (NAO) team was recently recognized by the Department of the Defense Chief Information Officer (DoD CIO) for outstanding contributions to the DoD Information Technology (IT) environment. Operation Triton Bastion (OTB), a Navy-wide effort with associated initiatives, has directly led to the improvement of cybersecurity of all Navy networks.



The Risk Management Framework (RMF) Campaign Plan, initiated under the purview of Commander, Fleet Cyber Command, developed into Operation Triton Bastion or OTB, designed to accelerate the Navy’s transition to the DoD RMF. As a named operation, OTB established deliberate Lines of Effort (LOE) and directed an operational sense of urgency. By building a cohesive Navy-wide coalition, the OTB team developed unity of effort across the Navy. Successful execution of this Navy operation built a shared commitment to cybersecurity and cyber resiliency across all mission areas, which is critical to effective cyberspace operations. Additionally, several initiatives developed and managed under OTB have carried through into the Navy’s RMF Reform.



"Triton Bastion laid the foundation for numerous related strategic initiatives," said Mr. Charles Hester, USFLTCYBERCOM Navy Authorizing Official. "I'm very proud of our teams' collaborative effort to accelerate the entire U.S. Navy's transition of more than 3,000 information systems to the RMF before the operational deadline."



From USFLTCYBERCOM, comprising the OTB team: Mr. Charles Hester, Dr. Charlie Kiriakou, Ms. Teresa Duvall, Ms. Anishi Scott, Ms. Angela Avanzo, Mr. Carl Rice, Mr. Jesse Reyes (from Commander Naval Warfare Systems Command), Ms. Deniese Cobbins, Mr. Ron Velasquez, Ms. Dagmara Broadway, and Mr. Neal Miller.



"It is incumbent upon each of us to understand what we have in our portfolios, and through continuous monitoring, mitigate risks to the DoD Information Network," said Ms. Teresa Duvall, USFLTCYBERCOM NAO Mission Integration Division Head and Project Manager for OTB. "TRITON BASTION delivered a strong and positive impact to the Navy's cybersecurity posture while achieving 100 percent transition to the DoD RMF.



FCC is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations and signals intelligence. C10F is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides support of Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



