220222-N-N0798-1001: From USFLTCYBERCOM, comprising the OTB team: Mr. Charles Hester, Dr. Charlie Kiriakou, Ms. Teresa Duvall, Ms. Anishi Scott, Ms. Angela Avanzo, Mr. Carl Rice, Mr. Jesse Reyes (from Commander Naval Warfare Systems Command), Ms. Deniese Cobbins, Mr. Ron Velasquez, Ms. Dagmara Broadway, and Mr. Neal Miller. (Official Navy graphic / Released)
NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment
