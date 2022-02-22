Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment [Image 1 of 2]

    NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Jacquelynn Fisher 

    Naval Information Forces

    220222-N-N0798-1001: From USFLTCYBERCOM, comprising the OTB team: Mr. Charles Hester, Dr. Charlie Kiriakou, Ms. Teresa Duvall, Ms. Anishi Scott, Ms. Angela Avanzo, Mr. Carl Rice, Mr. Jesse Reyes (from Commander Naval Warfare Systems Command), Ms. Deniese Cobbins, Mr. Ron Velasquez, Ms. Dagmara Broadway, and Mr. Neal Miller. (Official Navy graphic / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 10:26
    Photo ID: 7063720
    VIRIN: 220222-N-N0798-1001
    Resolution: 1534x863
    Size: 111.39 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment [Image 2 of 2], by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment
    NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAO Team Recognized for Securing IT Environment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Fleet Cyber Command
    FCC/C10F
    OTB
    Operation Triton Bastion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT