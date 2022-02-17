Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA NAPLES' COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT AT ITALIAN HIGH SCHOOL [Image 4 of 4]

    NSA NAPLES' COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT AT ITALIAN HIGH SCHOOL

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220217-N-IE405-1391 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 17, 2022) Legalman 2nd Class Kyle McKeown, assigned to Region Legal Service Office Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia (RLSO EURAFCENT), speaks to students from Liceo Statale Scientifico-Linguistico Immanuel Kant High School about American football during a community relations event hosted by Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Feb. 17, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where there are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 10:04
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA NAPLES' COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT AT ITALIAN HIGH SCHOOL [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Italy
    NSA Naples
    COMREL
    community relations
    Italian community
    Immanuel Kant High School

