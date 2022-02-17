220217-N-IE405-1270 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 17, 2022) Anthony Dobbins, assistant chief of training from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Fire and Emergency Services, speaks to students from Liceo Statale Scientifico-Linguistico Immanuel Kant High School about fire safety during a community relations event, Feb. 17, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where there are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 10:04 Photo ID: 7063710 VIRIN: 220217-N-IE405-1270 Resolution: 8256x5376 Size: 1.77 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA NAPLES STAFF SPEAKS TO ITALIAN HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AT COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.