NSA NAPLES' COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT AT ITALIAN HIGH SCHOOL

220217-N-IE405-1358 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 17, 2022) Legalman 2nd Class Kyle McKeown, assigned to Region Legal Service Office Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia (RLSO EURAFCENT), speaks to students from Liceo Statale Scientifico-Linguistico Immanuel Kant High School about American football during a community relations event hosted by Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Feb. 17, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where there are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

