F-22 Operations at ADAB

An F-22 Raptor takes off from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2022. The F-22s were rapidly deployed to the base earlier in the month on order from the U.S. Secretary of Defense in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and join a range of joint, coalition and allied and partner combat airpower capabilities already based in the region. (U.S. Air Force [photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

