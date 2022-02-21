An F-22 Raptor crew chief, assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, goes through pre-flight checks at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2022. The Raptors were rapidly deployed on order from the U.S. Secretary of Defense in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and join a range of joint, coalition, allied and partner nation combat airpower capabilities already based in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 01:05 Photo ID: 7063325 VIRIN: 220221-F-VA676-1030 Resolution: 3524x2819 Size: 1.94 MB Location: AE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 Operations at ADAB [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.