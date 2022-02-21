Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Operations at ADAB [Image 1 of 6]

    F-22 Operations at ADAB

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An F-22 Raptor pilot, assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, prepares to take off from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2022. The Raptors were rapidly deployed on order from the U.S. Secretary of Defense in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and join a range of joint, coalition, allied and partner nation combat airpower capabilities already based in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 01:05
    Photo ID: 7063322
    VIRIN: 220221-F-VA676-1008
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Operations at ADAB [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22 Operations at ADAB
    F-22 Operations at ADAB
    F-22 Operations at ADAB
    F-22 Operations at ADAB
    F-22 Operations at ADAB
    F-22 Operations at ADAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    UAE
    F-22 Raptor
    AFCENT
    1st Fighter Wing
    Al Dhafra

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT