An F-22 Raptor pilot, assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, prepares to take off from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2022. The Raptors were rapidly deployed on order from the U.S. Secretary of Defense in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and join a range of joint, coalition, allied and partner nation combat airpower capabilities already based in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 01:05 Photo ID: 7063322 VIRIN: 220221-F-VA676-1008 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.74 MB Location: AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 Operations at ADAB [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.