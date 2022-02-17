Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Spotlight YN2 White [Image 3 of 4]

    CFAO Spotlight YN2 White

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Feb. 17, 2022) Yeoman 2nd Class Katrina White, a Newnan, Ga. native assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) security department, sits for an environmental portrait in her office at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 17, 2022. White, the security department yeoman, is the CFAO Sailor of the 4th quarter for fiscal year 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    This work, CFAO Spotlight YN2 White [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Newnan Native Recognized as Role Model of Naval Professionalism with Sailor of the Quarter Award

    Japan
    Okinawa
    SOQ
    yeoman
    CFAO

