Newnan Native Recognized as Role Model of Naval Professionalism with Sailor of the Quarter Award

KADENA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2022) Yeoman 2nd Class Katrina White, a Newnan, Ga. native assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), was honored as Sailor of the Quarter for 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 during an award ceremony held on CFAO White Beach Naval Facility Feb. 17, 2022. The award recognizes Sailors who are role models of Navy professionalism and personal dedication.



White is the sole yeoman responsible for handling the administrative needs of CFAO’s 120-person security department. Working in offices on two bases, she also handles related jobs such as assisting personnel coming to the overseas base as the command sponsorship assistance coordinator and outgoing personnel prepare to transition to civilian life as the unit transition coordinator. In addition to this she helps personnel with career decisions as the department’s career counselor.



“I do awards, evaluations, handle correspondence, packages, transfers and gains. It’s a lot of paperwork for the biggest department,” she said describing her job. “I like it, at times it can be stressful. It’s a lot of people for one person to handle but it’s a very good learning experience.”



When not attending these official duties she is president of the command’s multicultural committee which creates monthly events to celebrate and educate on America’s diverse peoples, and is treasurer for the command social committee. Outside of work she volunteers with the American Red Cross and is the logistics coordinator for the local chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council or “Divine Nine,” which are historically Black fraternities and sororities.



She enjoys living on Okinawa and the opportunities it provides.

“I like the water, the beach, the view, the scenery, and most of the people are nice here,” she said. “I’m a foodie and like trying different culture’s food. My favorite food is prawn ramen.”



White is also the CFAO Sailor of the Year for Fiscal Year 2021. CFAO is headquartered on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa. It maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 23:16 Story ID: 415081 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Newnan Native Recognized as Role Model of Naval Professionalism with Sailor of the Quarter Award, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.