CFAO Spotlight YN2 White

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Feb. 17, 2022) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) commanding officer, presents the Sailor of the Quarter for Fiscal Year 2021 4th Quarter plaque to Yeoman 2nd Class Katrina White, a Newnan, Ga. native assigned to CFAO security department, during an award ceremony held at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 17, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

