Gen. Berger, Sgt. Maj. Black visit the Republic of Korea

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, receives a question from Sgt. Jordan Howard, a data systems administrator with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, during a visit to Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22, 2022. During the visit they met with Marines and leaders across Korea to discuss partnerships and readiness across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

