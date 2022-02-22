Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Berger, Sgt. Maj. Black visit the Republic of Korea [Image 12 of 13]

    Gen. Berger, Sgt. Maj. Black visit the Republic of Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Ashley McLaughlin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, receives a question from Sgt. Jordan Howard, a data systems administrator with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, during a visit to Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22, 2022. During the visit they met with Marines and leaders across Korea to discuss partnerships and readiness across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 21:10
    Photo ID: 7063274
    VIRIN: 220222-M-NU111-1132
    Resolution: 6235x3507
    Size: 16.58 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Berger, Sgt. Maj. Black visit the Republic of Korea [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Ashley McLaughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    USMC
    CMC
    ROK
    DV Visit
    Sgt. Maj. Black

