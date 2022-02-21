Gen. Berger, Sgt. Maj. Black visit the Republic of Korea

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks during a brief hosted by Republic of Korea Lt. Gen. Kim Tae-sung, ROK Marine Corps commandant, during a visit to Baran, ROK, Feb. 21, 2022. During the visit they met with Marines and leaders across Korea to discuss partnerships and readiness across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 Location: BARAN, 41, KR