Gen. Berger, Sgt. Maj. Black visit the Republic of Korea

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, center, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, right, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, receive a question from Cpl. Richard Young, an administrative specialist with Camp Mujuk, during a visit to Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22, 2022. During the visit they met with Marines and leaders across Korea to discuss partnerships and readiness across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

