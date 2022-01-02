Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The ‘bomb twins’ of Eielson [Image 2 of 2]

    The ‘bomb twins’ of Eielson

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Bussard, a 354th Maintenance Group (MXG) quality assurance evaluator (left), and Staff Sgt. Joshua Bussard, a 354th MXG weapons standardization squadron lead crew team chief, pose for a photo on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 1, 2022. As an Ammo troop, Jacob is in charge of inspecting and evaluating storage, inspection, maintenance, assembly and processing of munitions. As a Weapons troop, Joshua inspects and evaluates the loading of munitions onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 20:41
    Photo ID: 7063247
    VIRIN: 220201-F-XX992-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The ‘bomb twins’ of Eielson [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The ‘bomb twins’ of Eielson
    The ‘bomb twins’ of Eielson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The &lsquo;bomb twins&rsquo; of Eielson

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Maintenance Group
    354th Munitions Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT