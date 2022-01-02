U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Bussard, a 354th Maintenance Group (MXG) quality assurance evaluator (left), and Staff Sgt. Joshua Bussard, a 354th MXG weapons standardization squadron lead crew team chief, pose for a photo on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 1, 2022. As an Ammo troop, Jacob is in charge of inspecting and evaluating storage, inspection, maintenance, assembly and processing of munitions. As a Weapons troop, Joshua inspects and evaluates the loading of munitions onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 20:41 Photo ID: 7063246 VIRIN: 220201-F-XX992-1057 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.55 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The ‘bomb twins’ of Eielson [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.