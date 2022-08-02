Brent Ingraham, executive director of the Defense Department’s Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, center right, meets with Perry Knight, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution deputy commander, center left, and team members from DLA Headquarters, Defense Contract Management Agency and contract employees at the DLA Distribution contracted warehouse in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Feb. 8, 2022. Ingraham was there for a site visit to observe the work involved with the White House and Department of Health and Human Services mission to deliver free COVID-19 tests to American households. (Photo by Matthew Mahoney, DLA Distribution Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 12:56 Photo ID: 7062522 VIRIN: 220208-D-VQ057-9910 Resolution: 4048x2696 Size: 499.71 KB Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA packs, ships COVID-19 tests for White House mission [Image 4 of 4], by Matthew Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.