    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by DLA Public Affairs 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Francisco Cardenas unloads a pallet of COVID-19 tests Jan. 21, 2022, at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin, California, where DLA is shipping tests to a U.S. Postal Service hub in Long Beach, California. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 12:56
    Photo ID: 7062520
    VIRIN: 220121-D-D0441-0003
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 80.11 KB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, DLA packs, ships COVID-19 tests for White House mission [Image 4 of 4], by DLA Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    White House
    Defense Logistics Agency
    COVID
    test kits

