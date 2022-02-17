Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC’s Agile Battle Lab accelerates austere communication capabilities for squadrons [Image 6 of 10]

    ACC’s Agile Battle Lab accelerates austere communication capabilities for squadrons

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Capt. Elias Small 

    355th Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Reid Beveridge, Air Combat Command Agile Battle Lab superintendent, and Airman 1st Class Mia Hanna, 355th Operations Squadron intelligence analyst, discuss how to establish enhanced communication capabilities in austere environments at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022. Personnel from ACC ABL and the 5th CCG traveled to Davis-Monthan AFB to train and equip the 354th Fighter Squadron with new tools to improve command, control and communication capabilities during Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Elias J. Small)

    This work, ACC’s Agile Battle Lab accelerates austere communication capabilities for squadrons [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Elias Small, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    ACE
    ACC
    MCA
    Agile Combat Employment
    Agile Battle Lab

