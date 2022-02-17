ACC’s Agile Battle Lab accelerates austere communication capabilities for squadrons

Senior Master Sgt. Reid Beveridge, Air Combat Command Agile Battle Lab superintendent, and Airman 1st Class Mia Hanna, 355th Operations Squadron intelligence analyst, discuss how to establish enhanced communication capabilities in austere environments at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022. Personnel from ACC ABL and the 5th CCG traveled to Davis-Monthan AFB to train and equip the 354th Fighter Squadron with new tools to improve command, control and communication capabilities during Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Elias J. Small)

