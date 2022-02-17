ACC’s Agile Battle Lab accelerates austere communication capabilities for squadrons

Senior Master Sgt. Reid Beveridge, Air Combat Command Agile Battle Lab superintendent, discusses communication requirements with Master Sgt. Andrea Murray, ACC ABL intelligence integration manager, in a simulated austere location at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022. Personnel from ACC ABL and the 5th Combat Communications Group traveled to the base to train and equip the 354th Fighter Squadron with new tools to improve command, control and communication capabilities during Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Elias J. Small)

