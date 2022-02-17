ACC’s Agile Battle Lab accelerates austere communication capabilities for squadrons

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gary Glojek, 354th Fighter Squadron commander, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tyler McGuire, 354th Fighter Squadron Intelligence Flight chief, and U.S. Army Capt Benito Murray, 354th Fighter Squadron ground liaison officer, test enhanced communication capabilities in a simulated austere location at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022. Personnel from Air Combat Command’s Agile Battle Lab and the 5th Combat Communications Group traveled to Davis-Monthan AFB to train and equip the 354th Fighter Squadron with new tools to improve command, control and communication capabilities during Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Elias J. Small)

