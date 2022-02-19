USAFRICOM response force practices skills

Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, conduct the North and West Africa Response Force Mission Readiness Exercise at Aviano Airbase, Italy, Feb. 19, 2022. The exercise tested the no-notice deployment capability of the U.S. Africa Command's North and West Africa Response Force, made up of elements of the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Southern European Task Force, Africa from Vicenza, Italy, U.S. Marines and service members from the U.S. Air Force's 37th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Army photo by Semaj Johnson)

