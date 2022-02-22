USAFRICOM response force keeps skills sharp

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.22.2022

    Story by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    VICENZA, Italy -- Members of the U.S. Africa Command’s North and West Africa Response Force conducted a series of crisis response training exercises in multiple locations throughout Italy, Feb. 16-20.

    Soldiers of the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa joined with U.S. Marines from Naval Air Station Sigonella, and U.S. Airmen from Aviano to improve crisis response capabilities.

    The NARF supports USAFRICOM requirement to respond to crises and contingencies on a moment's notice in North and West Africa. Regular exercises ensure the joint team's capability to marshal and deploy with a scalable force package in support of U.S. persons, facilities and interests in Africa.

    The training included water survival drills in Vicenza; air load and transit operations in Aviano and in Sicily with Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps air assets.

    Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines of the NARF routinely conduct crisis and contingency response exercises both in Europe and Africa, improving joint operational capability across a variety of mission sets.

