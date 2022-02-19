Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFRICOM response force hones skills [Image 3 of 3]

    USAFRICOM response force hones skills

    ITALY

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, conduct the North and West Africa Response Force Mission Readiness Exercise at Aviano Airbase, Italy, Feb. 19, 2022. The exercise tested the no-notice deployment capability of the U.S. Africa Command's North and West Africa Response Force, made up of elements of the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Southern European Task Force, Africa from Vicenza, Italy, U.S. Marines and service members from the U.S. Air Force's 37th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Army photo by Semaj Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 05:29
    Photo ID: 7062001
    VIRIN: 220219-A-HX593-739
    Resolution: 6482x4255
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFRICOM response force hones skills [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Cain Claxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFRICOM response force practices skills
    USAFRICOM response force hones skills
    USAFRICOM response force hones skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAFRICOM response force keeps skills sharp

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NARF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT