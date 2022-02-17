U.S. Army Soldiers of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, secure empty rocket pods onto Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) in Zagan, Poland, Feb. 17, 2022. The 41st Field Artillery Brigade routinely exercises its capabilities in order to maintain peace, prosperity, and stability in the region. Alongside our allies and partners, U.S. Army Europe and Africa demonstrates the readiness, capacity and resolve to deter and, if necessary, defeat aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholaus Kardeke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 03:50 Photo ID: 7061947 VIRIN: 220217-A-TC177-1006 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 1022.08 KB Location: ZAGAN, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41stFAB Load Ex [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.