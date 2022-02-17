41stFAB Load Ex

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, secure empty rocket pods onto Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) in Zagan, Poland, Feb. 17, 2022. The 41st Field Artillery Brigade routinely exercises its capabilities in order to maintain peace, prosperity, and stability in the region. Alongside our allies and partners, U.S. Army Europe and Africa demonstrates the readiness, capacity and resolve to deter and, if necessary, defeat aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholaus Kardeke)
