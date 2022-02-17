Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41stFAB Load Ex [Image 5 of 6]

    41stFAB Load Ex

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Jose Sanchez, an ammunition specialist, with the 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, records the loading time of empty rocket pods onto a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) in Zagan, Poland, Feb. 17, 2022. The 41st Field Artillery Brigade routinely exercises its capabilities in order to maintain peace, prosperity, and stability in the region. Alongside our allies and partners, U.S. Army Europe and Africa demonstrates the readiness, capacity and resolve to deter and, if necessary, defeat aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 03:50
    Photo ID: 7061946
    VIRIN: 220217-A-TC177-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41stFAB Load Ex [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Nathaniel Gayle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    41stFAB Load Ex
    41stFAB Load Ex
    41stFAB Load Ex
    41stFAB Load Ex
    41stFAB Load Ex
    41stFAB Load Ex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    RailGunners
    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin
    41stFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT