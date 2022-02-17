41stFAB Load Ex

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, transport and load empty rocket pods onto a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) in Zagan, Poland, Feb. 17, 2022. The 41st Field Artillery Brigade routinely exercises its capabilities in order to maintain peace, prosperity, and stability in the region. Alongside our allies and partners, U.S. Army Europe and Africa demonstrates the readiness, capacity and resolve to deter and, if necessary, defeat aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022
Location: ZAGAN, PL