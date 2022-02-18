Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Retirement Like No Other [Image 9 of 9]

    A Retirement Like No Other

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Retired American Flags burn in a ceremonious fire at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 18, 2022. When an American flag is deemed no longer serviceable, it is to be honored with a retirement ceremony and burned.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 01:40
    Photo ID: 7061920
    VIRIN: 220218-F-TE446-0215
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 819.36 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, A Retirement Like No Other [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    Burn
    Flag
    Retirement
    8 FW
    Ol Glory

