A Retirement Like No Other

Retired American Flags burn in a ceremonious fire at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 18, 2022. When an American flag is deemed no longer serviceable, it is to be honored with a retirement ceremony and burned.
|02.18.2022
02.22.2022
|7061920
|220218-F-TE446-0215
|1920x1080
|819.36 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|3
|2
