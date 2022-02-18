Retired American Flags burn in a ceremonious fire at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 18, 2022. When an American flag is deemed no longer serviceable, it is to be honored with a retirement ceremony and burned.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 01:40 Photo ID: 7061920 VIRIN: 220218-F-TE446-0215 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 819.36 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Retirement Like No Other [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.