    A Retirement Like No Other [Image 7 of 9]

    A Retirement Like No Other

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Anthony Paree, 8th Fighter Wing Base Honor Guardsman, holds a retired American Flag before placing into a ceremonious fire at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 18, 2022. When an American flag is deemed no longer serviceable, it is to be honored with a retirement ceremony and burned.

