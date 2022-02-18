Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 01:40 Photo ID: 7061919 VIRIN: 220218-F-TE446-0209 Resolution: 5941x4522 Size: 6.49 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A Retirement Like No Other [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.