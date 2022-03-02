384th EARS trains 55th EFGS in hot-pit refueling KC-135

Airmen assigned to the 384th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron and the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron prepare to refuel a KC-135 Stratotanker at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2022. The 384th EARS trained the 55th EFGS as part of an Agile Combat Employment event, enabling Airmen to operate from various locations and deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. The 384th EARS operates out of Incirlik AB due to its strategic location which enables sustained aerial refueling capability to allied and coalition partner aircraft in support of U.S. Central Command requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

