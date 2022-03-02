Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    384th EARS trains 55th EFGS in hot-pit refueling KC-135 [Image 13 of 17]

    384th EARS trains 55th EFGS in hot-pit refueling KC-135

    TURKEY

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zane House, an F-16 Fighting Falcon dedicated crew chief assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, prepares to refuel a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 384th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2022. The 384th EARS trained the 55th EFGS as part of an Agile Combat Employment event, enabling Airmen to operate from various locations and deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. The 384th EARS operates out of Incirlik AB due to its strategic location which enables sustained aerial refueling capability to allied and coalition partner aircraft in support of U.S. Central Command requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 00:54
    Photo ID: 7061890
    VIRIN: 220203-F-YG657-1129
    Resolution: 7715x5143
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 384th EARS trains 55th EFGS in hot-pit refueling KC-135 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    hot-pit refuel
    55th EFGS

