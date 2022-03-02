384th EARS trains 55th EFGS in hot-pit refueling KC-135

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Corey McClure (left), a noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels mobile distribution assigned to the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and U.S. Staff Sgt. Daniel Owensby, a fuels distribution supervisor assigned to the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron, monitors fuel levels during a hot-pit refueling of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 384th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2022. The 39th LRS provided fuel in a hot-pit refueling training with the 384th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron as part of an Agile Combat Employment event, enabling Airmen to operate from various locations and deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. The 384th EARS operates out of Incirlik AB due to its strategic location, which enables sustained aerial refueling capability to allied and coalition partner aircraft in support of U.S. Central Command requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn)

